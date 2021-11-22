Man Group plc Has $403,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Matson were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MATX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Matson by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $90.55 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,898. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

