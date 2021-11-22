Man Group plc Has $285,000 Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Tronox were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tronox by 16.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tronox by 183.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of TROX opened at $23.24 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.