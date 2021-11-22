Man Group plc Grows Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kforce were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kforce by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $80.12.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

