Man Group plc Buys Shares of 11,868 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOWN opened at $33.03 on Monday. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

