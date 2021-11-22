Man Group plc Buys New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 88,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after buying an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 461,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

LX opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $937.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

