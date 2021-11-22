Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $73,400.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,570. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.