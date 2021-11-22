Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in October

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MLAC remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 45,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,552. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 714,650 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,702,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 13.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 59,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 304,971 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

