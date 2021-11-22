Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.40.

Several research firms have commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of MGA opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $167,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

