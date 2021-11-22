Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to announce sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.69 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 908.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $726.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.86 million to $781.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $783.02 million, with estimates ranging from $739.20 million to $836.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,624.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 327.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $17,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.