Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

