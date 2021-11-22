Lympo Price Tops $0.0191 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00047670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00228649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088228 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

