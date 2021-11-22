Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 64,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,307. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

