LPL Financial LLC Sells 28,811 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of -285.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

