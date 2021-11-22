LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,362 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLDR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.