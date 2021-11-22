LPL Financial LLC Sells 12,758 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 806,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 53.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 688,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.75 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

