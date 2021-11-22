LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.62% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

EMTY opened at $14.06 on Monday. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

