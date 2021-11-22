LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,103,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 61.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 212,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

COCP opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

