LPL Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after acquiring an additional 432,861 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $2,592,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 70.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after buying an additional 578,509 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

