LPL Financial LLC Acquires 35,750 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GALT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.00. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,470 and sold 40,000 shares valued at $140,900. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

