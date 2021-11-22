LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

