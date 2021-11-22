Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $280.00 at Barclays

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Barclays from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $249.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

