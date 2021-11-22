Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a 200-day moving average of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

