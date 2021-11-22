Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

