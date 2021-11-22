Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 47,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $163.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average is $160.50. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $132.19 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

