Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,900 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $46.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

