Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $80.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

