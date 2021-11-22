Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after acquiring an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

