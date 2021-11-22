Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after acquiring an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total transaction of $1,501,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $504.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.75. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

