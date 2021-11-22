Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3,705.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 594,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,952,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.