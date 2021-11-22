Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LECO opened at $146.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $147.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

