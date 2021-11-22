Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $89.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

