Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loral Space & Communications Inc. to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|N/A
|49.27%
|41.20%
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|-204.41%
|-21.14%
|1.41%
Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|415
|1892
|2641
|121
|2.49
As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.34%. Given Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loral Space & Communications Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Loral Space & Communications Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Loral Space & Communications Inc.
|N/A
|$93.09 million
|11.28
|Loral Space & Communications Inc. Competitors
|$3.84 billion
|$359.25 million
|4.16
Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loral Space & Communications Inc.. Loral Space & Communications Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
82.1% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Loral Space & Communications Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile
Loral Space & Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
