Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Loews has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Loews has a 52 week low of $41.74 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

