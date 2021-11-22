Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$100.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.50.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$98.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.69. The company has a market cap of C$32.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6905796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

