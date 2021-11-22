Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.