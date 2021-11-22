LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LiveRamp stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 277,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth approximately $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,545 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

