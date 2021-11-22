Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$35.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.43.

LAC opened at C$47.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$48.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.81. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.46.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

