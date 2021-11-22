Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.