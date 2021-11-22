Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $145,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $334.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.45 and a 200-day moving average of $304.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

