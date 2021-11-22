Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 0.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after purchasing an additional 123,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.12. 13,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,755. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.71. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.21.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

