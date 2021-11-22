Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,796,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $327.49. 18,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,690. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.05 and a 1-year high of $327.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.39 and its 200 day moving average is $293.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

