Lincoln Capital LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

BABA traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.54. 457,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,027,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $280.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $186.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $373.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

