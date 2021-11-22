Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.71. 31,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,224. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

