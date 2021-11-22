Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the October 14th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.6 days.

Shares of LIMAF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.