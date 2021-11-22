Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Position Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $161.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

