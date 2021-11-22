Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in October

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lifestyle International stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Lifestyle International has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

