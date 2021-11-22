Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,335.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The company has a market cap of £263.26 million and a PE ratio of 60.68. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 314.58 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 925 ($12.09).
Cerillion Company Profile
