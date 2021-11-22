Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,120

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON CER opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 814.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,335.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The company has a market cap of £263.26 million and a PE ratio of 60.68. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 314.58 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 925 ($12.09).

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

