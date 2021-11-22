Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to report $6.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $9.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $10.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.80 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $68.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

LICY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Li-Cycle stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 17,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,936,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

