Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.

LI stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

