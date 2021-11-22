LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 47,710 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $35,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.91%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

